How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event

One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it.

Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.

Battle for Olympus is a free-for-all event featuring specific OW2 heroes and a special set of unique abilities, all appropriately themed along with the Greek god-centric event in the free-to-play shooter. Players hoping to get the legendary Mercy skin will need to get familiar with the mode and complete some challenges while it’s available to play.

Here’s how to get your own Winged Victory for Mercy in OW2.

How to get Winged Victory Mercy in OW2

Winged Victory is obtained via a challenge during the Battle for Olympus limited time mode. Here’s what you need to do:

Winged Victory Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus Reward: Mercy’s Winged Victory skin



Winged Victory is quite easy to earn if you play a bunch of the Battle for Olympus limited time mode in OW2, available from Jan. 5 to 19. Here are the rest of the challenges, of which you can complete any six, to earn the awesome legendary skin.

Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event challenges