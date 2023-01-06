How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event

One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it.
Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
Battle for Olympus is a free-for-all event featuring specific OW2 heroes and a special set of unique abilities, all appropriately themed along with the Greek god-centric event in the free-to-play shooter. Players hoping to get the legendary Mercy skin will need to get familiar with the mode and complete some challenges while it’s available to play.
Here’s how to get your own Winged Victory for Mercy in OW2.
How to get Winged Victory Mercy in OW2
Winged Victory is obtained via a challenge during the Battle for Olympus limited time mode. Here’s what you need to do:
- Winged Victory
- Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus
- Reward: Mercy’s Winged Victory skin
- Complete six challenges in Battle for Olympus
Winged Victory is quite easy to earn if you play a bunch of the Battle for Olympus limited time mode in OW2, available from Jan. 5 to 19. Here are the rest of the challenges, of which you can complete any six, to earn the awesome legendary skin.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event challenges
- Acolyte of Medusa
- Earn 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker
- Reward: Acolyte of Medusa player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker
- Blessing of Hephaestus
- Pick up 20 overhealth power-ups
- Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP
- Pick up 20 overhealth power-ups
- Herald of Hermes
- Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lúcio
- Reward: Herald of Hermes player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Hermes Lúcio
- Voice of Hermes
- Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lúcio during his ultimate
- Reward: The God of Speed voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows with Hermes Lúcio during his ultimate
- Master of Minotaurs
- Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt
- Reward: Master of Minotaurs player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt
- Nectar of the Gods
- Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups
- Reward: 500 Battle Pass XP
- Pick up five ultimate charge power-ups
- Olympian Champion
- Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
- Win 10 games in Battle for Olympus
- Pride of Poseidon
- Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra
- Reward: Pride of Poseidon player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Poseidon Ramattra
- Scion of Cyclops
- Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog
- Reward: Scion of Cyclops player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog
- Sentinel of Hades
- Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah
- Reward: Sentinel of Hades player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Hades Pharah
- Voice of Hades
- Earn 25 final blows as Hades Pharah during her ultimate
- Reward: Eternal Flames voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows as Hades Pharah during her ultimate
- Voice of Poseidon
- Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate
- Reward: Free the Kraken voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows with Poseidon Ramattra during his ultimate
- Voice of the Cyclops
- Earn 25 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate
- Reward: My Eye voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows as Cyclops Roadhog during his ultimate
- Voice of the Minotaur
- Earn 25 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate
- Reward: Minotaur Power voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows as Minotaur Reinhardt during his ultimate
- Voice of Zeus
- Earn 25 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate
- Reward: Struck Like Lightning voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen during her ultimate
- Zeus’s Favorite Child
- Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen
- Reward: Zeus’s Favorite Child player title
- Earn 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen
- Voice of Medusa
- Earn 25 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate
- Reward: Your Own Gravestone voice line, and 1,000 Battle Pass XP
- Earn 25 final blows as Medusa Widowmaker during her ultimate