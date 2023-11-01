How to get the Le Sserafim Fawksey James Junkrat skin in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 Le Sserafim event has officially begun, and players can finally work toward earning the new Legendary Fawksey James Junkrat skin by completing a challenge associated with the event.

There are 11 challenges in total for the event that runs for the next three weeks, ending on Nov. 21, and the one that gives you the Fawksey James Junkrat skin will surely be what everyone has their eyes on. So here’s how you can get that perfectly purple and pink K-pop outfit for Overwatch 2’s most explosive damage dealer.

How to get the Fawksey James Junkrat skin in Overwatch 2

The Fawksey James Junkrat skin can only be earned by completing the “Variety Show Star” event challenge in Overwatch 2. The challenge is one of 11 Le Sserafim event challenges, but it will require you to do other event challenges as well.

To complete the challenge, players must finish eight of the event’s other 10 challenges, four of which can only be done by playing the limited-time Concert Clash game mode associated with the Le Sserafim event.

You can complete six of the challenges just by playing a ton of Overwatch. Screengrab via Dot Esports

The other challenges in the event only make players complete games of Overwatch. This typically includes arcade modes, but it doesn’t count PvE. Wins will give you double credit. So to put it simply, you just need to play a lot of Overwatch 2 for the next few weeks to get the new Junkrat skin. You’ll need to play the new Creator Clash mode for a little while to at least knock out a couple of those challenges, but you can mostly just play the game the way you normally would.

This is similar to how they’ve done events in the past, and my approach is typically to try out whatever limited-time game mode there is to warm up and maybe get some easy challenges done. After that, I’ll just play competitive matches, and eventually, I’ll have most, if not all, of the challenges completed after a week or so, depending on how many hours I have time to play.