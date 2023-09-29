How to get Overwatch League YouTube drops

The 2023 Overwatch League playoffs and finals this weekend are not only a prime opportunity to watch the best Overwatch play in the world but also represent perhaps the hottest set of viewership rewards the league has ever offered.

With numerous skins, OWL Tokens, and other cosmetics available for fans to earn from watching the league’s live competition this weekend, it behooves you to take a second and connect your YouTube and Battle.net accounts so that you can earn while you watch. Here’s everything you need to know headed into the weekend.

All Overwatch League viewership rewards on YouTube

The 2023 Overwatch League playoffs and grand finals will take place all weekend long on the league’s official YouTube channel, and players can earn an abundance of goodies just by watching. Games on Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1 will begin at 12pm CT.

In total, here are all of the drops that players can earn:

12 OWL-themed skins (Ashe, Zenyatta, Sigma, Hanzo, Reinhardt, Ana, Mercy, Doomfist, Sombra, Lifeweaver, Reaper, and Illari)

Three sprays

Four player icons

One name card

Five battle pass tier skips

To keep things simple, the league created a fancy little chart that lets you know exactly what you’ll earn and when you’ll earn it. Rewards start after one hour of watching, and there are cosmetic rewards for up to 15 hours of viewership. After you’ve passed the 15-hour mark, you can still earn five OWL Tokens per hour of viewership.

There are separate sets of rewards for the playoffs and grand finals on Sunday. Screengrab via Dot Esports

How to connect YouTube to Battle.net

To get your drops this weekend, you’ll need to have your YouTube and Battle.net accounts linked up. But luckily, the process is quick and simple.

The first step to connecting your accounts is to go to your YouTube settings and find the “Connected apps” tab. To save you time, here’s a link that should take you directly to that page.

Once you’re there, you’ll see a number of options for accounts that you can connect to YouTube. The second option should be Battle.net. Click the button labeled “Connect” next to it and follow the instructions that appear in the pop-out.

After the accounts are connected, you don’t need to do anything except watch live OWL action to earn this weekend’s wide array of in-game goodies.

