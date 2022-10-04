How to fix the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack not working

The day is finally here, Overwatch 2 fans. The Overwatch sequel has officially gone live in early access as of Oct. 4, allowing players to get their hands on all the new content, like heroes Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Sojourn, the new Push mode, and the new five-vs-five gameplay with all the latest hero changes.

Before the game launched, they had the option of purchasing the Watchpoint Pack for $40 to get ensured access to the beta tests. The Pack also included legendary hero skins Space Raider Soldier 76 and Space Raider Cassidy; 2,000 Overwatch Coins, the season one premium battle pass, and more.

In the first few days of Overwatch 2 early access, there are sure to be a handful of issues you can come across. Here are all the errors that Watchpoint Pack owners could run into during the Overwatch 2 beta.

Can’t access Overwatch 2

If you’re having trouble signing in and accessing the game itself, don’t be alarmed. Servers at launch are particularly overwhelmed and the only solution is to wait for them to become more stable.

If you’re having trouble connecting to the game and are getting a bunch of errors, it might be due to overload with all the different users signing in around the same time. Keep retrying to get in, and most of all, be patient as the server-side issues get worked out.

Legendary skins/currency not showing up, can’t access the season one battle pass

If you’re having trouble accessing the new legendary skins, the OW2 premium currency, or the season one battle pass, there is likely a Blizzard-side issue preventing players from accessing them. Keep an eye on the Blizzard CS Twitter and also on forums such as Reddit and the official Blizzard forums to see if other people are having the same issue.

If the pack is still giving you issues and it doesn’t seem to be a Blizzard-side issue, contact support to get help.