Hanzo’s nipple is finally freed in new leaked Overwatch 2 skin

Fans of the archer will really enjoy this one.

It looks like Hanzo fans have a lot to be excited for leading up to Valentine’s Day in Overwatch 2 this year. A new leaked skin is sure to send his fans into a frenzy.

An image of the skin, posted by famed Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, shows Hanzo in a Cupid outfit. Hanzo, the archer, as Cupid just kind of makes a lot of sense. But his fans are going to be thrilled with one naughty facet of it.

Have another Overwatch 2 leak



Cupid Hanzo pic.twitter.com/UU8ZXbvRAP — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) January 27, 2023

In Overwatch 2, Hanzo’s default skin changed his base look in one big way: by covering up his left nipple. Hanzo’s chest was bare for all to see in the original game, and now it’s back with this unique and purchasable skin.

According to FireMonkey, Cupid Hanzo is a Legendary skin that will be in the store for 1,900 Overwatch Coins. This lines him up with other previous Legendary skins that have been added to the store in OW2.

Considering the Valentine’s Day theming of the skin, Cupid Hanzo is likely coming to the Overwatch Shop as part of season three, which begins not too long before the lovers’ holiday on Feb. 14.

Season three of Overwatch 2 is currently scheduled to begin on or around Feb. 7.