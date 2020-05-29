All Overwatch error codes and how to fix them

Overwatch is a demanding shooting game that can create many bugs on under-configured computers and affect a player’s connection.
Numerous bugs have appeared over the years. Some of them have definitely been fixed by the developer, while others still happen after updates or for various reasons. Here are all of the most well-known errors in Overwatch, what they mean, and how to fix them.
Before going through this list and trying out a specific solution, don’t forget to restart the game, the launcher, your PC, and your connection, as well as repair the game’s file using the Blizzard launcher. Most of the bugs can be fixed this way without taking a more complicated approach.
|Error code
|Meaning
|Solution
|BC-101
|Connection timeout on PS4 and Xbox One.
|1. Reset your internet router.
2. Manually set your internet connection.
|BC-124
|Unable to log in on Xbox One.
|-Check for console updates.
-Reset your internet router and wait for one minute before restarting it.
-Unlink and reconnect Xbox profile from Blizzard account.
|BN-564
|“Game in maintenance” message when connecting on PS4.
|Unlink and reconnect PS4 profile from Blizzard account.
|HF-5
|Unable to apply update.
|1. Press Win+R.
2. Type %localappdata%.
3. Open Blizzard Entertainment folder.
4. Delete Overwatch file.
5. Repair the game’s files using Blizzard client.
|LC-201
|Unable to log in.
|-Check your connection.
-Reset your internet router.
|LC-202
|Unable to log in on PS4.
|-Unlink and reconnect PS4 profile from Blizzard account.
-Reset your internet router.
|Rendering device
has been lost
|Performance issue on PC that makes the game crash.
|-If your PC is overclocked, set components back to default speeds.
-Check if the PC can run Overwatch without overheating.
-Repair the game’s files using Blizzard client.
-Press Windows + R -> type services.msc -> go to SuperFetch properties -> switch to Automatic and reboot your PC.
|Unable to log in to Overwatch and change profile icon.
|General connection issue.
|1. Open service of the Antimalware Service Executable in the Task Manager.
2. Right-click the file with an incomprehensible name (like LahZafjO) and go to Properties.
3. Set Startup type to “Disabled.”
|WS-37505-0
|Connection issue on PS4.
|-Verify your connection.
-Check in router’s parameters that “TCP: 80, 443, 3478, 3479, 3480” and
“UDP: 3478, 3479” are unblocked.
|0XE0010160
|Issue with graphic card drivers.
|-Open Overwatch settings -> add “WindowMode = “1” ” to the line.
-Delete the Settings folder in Overwatch files.
-Update graphic card drivers.
|6-04 –Unknown
error
|Unable to save highlights.
|-Open “Settings_v0.ini” file in notepad, located in Overwatch settings folder -> add “C:\Users\yourusername\Desktop” after “VideoPath =” in the “[MovieExport.1]” section, or create it.
-Go to Windows Settings, search for ransomware protection and add Overwatch application to allowed apps or put it off.