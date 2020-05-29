All Overwatch error codes and how to fix them

Overwatch is a demanding shooting game that can create many bugs on under-configured computers and affect a player’s connection.

Numerous bugs have appeared over the years. Some of them have definitely been fixed by the developer, while others still happen after updates or for various reasons. Here are all of the most well-known errors in Overwatch, what they mean, and how to fix them.

Before going through this list and trying out a specific solution, don’t forget to restart the game, the launcher, your PC, and your connection, as well as repair the game’s file using the Blizzard launcher. Most of the bugs can be fixed this way without taking a more complicated approach.