Seeing the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

Overwatch 2 is here, attracting many new and returning fans of the franchise. Considering such releases cause an upward surge in the player count, it may be difficult for servers to keep up with all the demand.

When servers start struggling, server-related errors like the BC-153 pop up for players, preventing them from logging into the game. While the error usually disappears in a few login attempts, it can stick around in some cases, and you can try the following troubleshooting methods when that’s the case.

How to fix the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2

There are many ways to check Overwatch 2’s server status. From going through the official forums to community hubs, like Reddit, players can get in touch with others too whether they’re also having login problems. If many players are reporting the BC-153 error in the form of an outage, players will have no option but to wait for Blizzard to fix its servers.

Alternatively, Downdetector can also be a second source for keeping up with Overwatch 2’s servers. Downdetector also relies on user feedback, and many players report outages on the website when they experience them.

Restart your gaming device and router

Players, who experience the BC-153 login errors while Overwatch 2’s servers are up, will need to troubleshoot their home network.

Restarting your gaming device and router will often be the quickest and easiest way to fix many local network problems. Once your router and gaming device are back online, you should try logging into Overwatch 2 before doing anything else.

Change your DNS servers

When you’re on DNS servers that are down, your whole connection quality will be affected. Most players use the DNS servers that are automatically assigned by their internet service provider (ISP), and the fastest way to troubleshoot them will be through using Google or OpenDNS-like servers.

If you stop getting the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2 after the DNS switch, you should continue using your new DNS servers until your previous ones are up and running again.

All the alternative fixes for BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2

Reinstall Overwatch 2.

Hard reset your console.

Update all available drivers and gaming-related software.

Check if there are any pending updates for Overwatch 2.

In most cases, the first three solution methods should be enough to fix the BC-153 login error in Overwatch 2. Players who continue to receive the error can also try the four fixes above or contact Blizzard Support so they can investigate the error’s root further.