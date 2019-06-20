This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s recent 1.37 patch seems to have resulted in a variety of problems for console users attempting to log into the game’s servers. Many fans of the game have come face to face with error code LC-201, but luckily, there are a few steps players can take to try to get their connection working once more.

Users are most likely to encounter bugs during the first few days of a new patch, and these bugs could prevent players from logging in, so fans should always check developers’ social media accounts first to see if there are any issues currently being investigated.

If there’s nothing wrong on the developer’s side of things, it’s likely a faulty internet connection may be the source of the error code. Players will want to venture into their internet settings to confirm their console is connected to the internet and there are no issues with their firewall, router, or port settings.

From there, players should try to fix the issue by resetting their router and powering it down and unplugging it. After waiting a full 60 seconds, players can then turn the router back on and check their internet connection through their console’s built-in internet test. If the connection appears to be working, they can then try relaunching the game to see if the error code is still blocking their login attempts.

If all else fails, users can submit a ticket to Blizzard’s Technical Support to fully resolve the issue.