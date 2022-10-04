Overwatch 2: How to fix the Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error

Overwatch 2 is finally live and fans of the franchise are already flooding into the game’s servers. With Overwatch 2 getting overwhelmed by players, the queue times exploded and the servers even went down briefly in certain regions.

While some players struggled to log into the game, others were also getting kicked out due to the “Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208)” error. Getting booted out of the game after you just made it in an hour ago can be an annoying occurrence that needs immediate fixes.

Most launch day errors often get fixed in a follow-up hotfix, but there are few fixes players can try out to fix the Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error.

The Disconnected from Game Server (LC-208) error often appears when Overwatch 2’s servers go down. If that’s the case, not a single troubleshooting method will work since it’ll be up to Blizzard to fix the servers and get rid of the error.

If you suspect that the servers might be down, checking out official forums or other community hubs, like Reddit, will be a decent start. When the servers are offline, most players will create threads or posts to see whether others are also affected by the outage.

Alternatively, you can check out Downdetector, which is another interactive tool. Downdetector relies on user feedback to detect outages and many players often use the website to report errors.

Restart your router and gaming device

If Overwatch 2’s servers are running well, then you’ll need to troubleshoot your home network for potential anomalies. Restarting your router and gaming device will often be the quickest fix to various errors since the process completely resets your routing.

A simple reset should be enough to free you from a bad server that was causing you to receive errors in Overwatch 2, and you can always call your internet service provider (ISP) to see if they can detect any connection problems on their end.

Change your DNS

Similarly to game servers, DNS servers can also experience outages that can affect players’ gaming experience. By default, most users automatically get assigned DNS addresses from their ISPs.

To troubleshoot your DNS settings, change your DNS address to a more known one like Google or OpenDNS and try logging into Overwatch 2 once again.