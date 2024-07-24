How to solve a Devious Painting puzzle in Once Human

You’ll find multiple puzzles available for you to work on throughout your time playing Once Human as you explore each region. For one of the seasonal goals, there’s a request to complete a Devious Painting, and it might not be entirely clear what you need to do.

Devious Paintings are in-game events you can find while exploring Once Human. These are distinct puzzles at ruins scattered throughout the game. You’ll need to go out of your way to find them, and figuring out the solution can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve a Devious Painting and where you can find one while playing Once Human.

Where to find a Devious Painting in Once Human

Make your way to the ancient ruins in Iron River. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the better Devious Paintings you can find is in Iron River, the third area you unlock during your Once Human progression. You’ll want to be in the range of level 21 to 30, but it’s completely fine if you’re under this level. The only requirement to unlock this region is to complete the necessary quests to begin working within the Iron River area, an area full of Tin.

When you’ve unlocked this area, go to the ruins I’ve marked for you in the above screenshot at coordinates (5886 -4257). There, you’ll find an ancient ruin with a large tree at the center, an artist’s diary, and an empty canvas. Read the diary underneath the tree, then activate the Spacetime effect, revealing a painting on the previously empty canvas. Interact with the painting and you’ll receive a location you need to visit, which should be in the Iron River region.

Follow the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the location displayed on the drawn map and you should find a blurry, interactable object at that location. You’ll receive a handful of nifty rewards for completing this activity and a painting you can place in your home in Once Human. It’s to the northwest of the Mirage Monolith.

Make your way northeast of the Mirage Monolith in Once Human. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is not the only Devious Painting you can find and complete in Once Human for this seasonal goal, however. There are ones in Red Sands and Chalk Peaks, too. Like the one in Iron River, you need to find ancient ruins, interact with the diary, and then read the hidden map to find the rewards. Completing any of these activities at least once finishes this seasonal goal, bringing you one step closer to earning all of the season’s rewards, similar to the telephone booth puzzle.

