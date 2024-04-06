How to get Tin in Once Human

Tin is a handy material to have in the post-apocalyptic survival sandbox game Once Human. Tin ores can be found throughout the game and mined, and once harvested, has many uses

That said, the game doesn’t make it clear exactly where to find these necessary resources, including tin. There are a few places that have been noted by players as being plentiful in tin so far, so let’s take a look at some of these tin hotspots in Once Human.

Where to find Tin in Once Human

Steam user Hudon took this handy screenshot to mark where there is an abundance of tin in the Broken Delta. Head to the area marked to find it. Image via Hudon on Steam. Remixed by Dot Esports

There are various tin deposits to be found around the Broken Delta area according to players discussing the resource’s location on Steam. Other users in the thread also state that they had luck finding tin in the areas southeast of Deadville just over the bridge northeast of Hearst Industries and close by to the Alligator River. There are also unconfirmed rumors that there is tin in Meyer’s Market.

Steam user Hudon posted the above image of an area in the Broken Delta where they were able to mine around 500 tin ore within a few minutes, so make sure to check out this area if you need a lot of tin as quickly as possible. Other players noted in a Reddit thread that they had luck finding tin in various areas that are over level 12.

Investing in the Curiosity Catcher perk in the skill tree is also a useful way to make it easier to spot tin ore around the map. This perk will reveal any nearby copper and tin deposits so you don’t have to spend ages searching around aimlessly. This is an upgrade that is worth saving up for, as it will make harvesting both tin and copper a lot less frustrating in the long run.

That’s all the information that we have about where to find Tin in Once Human so far, but we will keep you updated if any more specific places crop up where you can find and harvest tin ore.

