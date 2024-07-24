How to solve the telephone booth puzzle in Once Human

Multiple puzzles and treasures are awaiting you in Once Human, many of which are hidden behind seasonal events and activities. One of the seasonal activities you can complete is the Mysterious Telephone Booth puzzle, where you have to hunt down a series of telephones.

The real trick is tracking down the Mysterious Telephone Booth and knowing where to go. When you enter the game, the exact location is not revealed to you, leaving you wondering where you must go in Once Human. Thankfully for gamers, we can help you narrow down the exact location and the steps you need to take to complete this puzzle.

How to complete Mysterious Telephone Booth puzzle in Once Human

There are four telephone booths you need to visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four telephone booths you need to track down in Once Human. You can find them in the Dayton Wetlands, on the far east side of the map. Thankfully for players, this is a relatively low-level area compared to the other locations in Once Human. Keeping it at this low level for seasonal events means it’s accessible to all players at every level. You can find them to the southeast of Brookham, north of Aiden’s Hideout, a smaller point of interest. It’s similar to the Strange Empty House quest but doesn’t reward a Deviant.

The trick to tracking down these telephone booths is timing. They only appear in Once Human at night. If it’s in the middle of the day, from 6am to 6pm in-game time, don’t expect to find them. They only appear from 6pm to 6am.

Now, when you reach any of these telephone booths, interact with them, and a message plays out. You can choose to listen to the message or skip through the dialogue. The dialogue doesn’t matter much for this puzzle, so you shouldn’t feel like you must memorize anything.

Listen to the message at each telephone booth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to visit all of the telephone booths at least once. After you’ve listened to all the messages and run around this small area, the seasonal goal should update, showing you’ve completed the task. But you can now reach the center and interact with a chest that spawns, providing several rewards for completing this task in Once Human. Many players at lower levels can find this exceptionally beneficial, bringing you one step closer to earning each of the seasonal rewards.

