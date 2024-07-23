Once Human Strange Empty House quest guide

You’ll find multiple side quests alongside the larger main quest you can complete while playing Once Human. One of the more confusing quests you need to complete is called Strange Empty House, an activity you can do once a week.

The Strange Empty House quest won’t be available until you get closer to Chalk Peaks, a level 32 area. When you get there, work through the story and wait until you can speak with the NPC named Jeremiah. They’ll be able to start the quest for you and point you in the correct direction of what you need to do in Once Human.

All Strange Empty House locations in Once Human

Speak with Jeremiah to start the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Jeremiah outside Tall Grass Inn, next to the water. He’ll speak to you because you’re a Mayfly and needs your help tracking down a vanishing house in Once Human. He believes there’s a Deviant inside the home, causing it to vanish, along with all the other strange things he’s heard. He tells you of four locations the house might be at within the region, and you need to visit them all to find the house.

These are the four locations where you might find the Strange Empty House, allowing you to advance the quest.

Visit each spot to narrow down the location of the vanishing house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to check them all as the house has no set location. When you arrive, it should be on the ground. But there’s a chance you might find it with large legs underneath it, in which case you’ll need to shoot at the legs to cause it to topple, allowing you to jump in. This quest leads into the quest known as Hale’s Moving House, which is one you might encounter before you receive the Strange Empty House in Once Human. I completed Hale’s Moving House when I was level eight.

Shoot the inanimate objects and paintings to find the hidden mind shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully for gamers, the process is the same for both quests. When you enter the house, shoot the hands at the home’s entrance and the nearby mural. You then need to track down random objects within the home and shoot at them, causing energy flows to return to the front of the house.

You can complete this quest once you’ve hit all three random spots. You’ll know you’re getting close to one of the random objects you need to shoot due to the distinct sound effects they make as you get closer. Alternatively, you can shoot or bash random objects until you see damage numbers appearing, indicating their presence. When you return to the home’s entrance, there should be a crate you can loot, and then you can return to Jeremiah for a reward, completing this quest in Once Human.

