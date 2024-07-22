Best Energy Link farm strategies in Once Human

The Energy Link is one of the most critical resources in Once Human, and you’ll run out of it pretty quickly if you don’t work toward keeping your stocks high.

Energy Link in Once Human helps you teleport to towns and teleportation towers anywhere on the map once you’ve unlocked them, thus saving you a ton of fuel for your motorcycle and, more importantly, your precious time. You also need Energy Link to get newer technologies in the Memetic tree, and as you unlock higher-level nodes, the Energy Link requirement rises, so your stock takes a major hit. So, what’s the best way to Farm Energy Links so you never run out?

Here’s everything you need to know about Energy Links in Once Human.

What are the best strategies for farming Energy Links in Once Human

There are plenty of methods to earn Energy Links in Once Human, but if you want the best value for your time investment, here are some ways to boost up your reserves:

Selling items to NPCs: The best way to earn a significant number of Energy Links in Once Human is by selling your items to an NPC at any major settlement, like Deadsville or Meyer’s Market. There are different NPCs in other towns; they sell a variety of valuable things, but you can also sell your goods to them, and they’ll pay you back with Energy Links. However, you can’t sell everything to them, and they might give you just 1 Energy Link per low-level material.

Instead, you should use your Furnance and Plant beds. With your Furnace, you can craft high-quality Ingots, which sell for a decent amount and cost you nothing to make. This means profit for you, especially when you have a Digby Boy in your base who constantly brings you ores everyday.

Plant beds can also be helpful, because selling one Deviated Wheat to the NPC give you a huge 800 Energy Links, which is fantastic for the time investment. You can also do both processes simultaneously, but there’s a limit of Energy Links they can give you, and once you’ve exhausted their quota, it should reset after the timer below hits zero.

Weekly Commissions: These commissions come in every week, and ask you to complete straightforward everyday survival tasks like hunting animals, mining ore, and preparing food and water. They’re effortless to complete, and you should make sure to meet the NPC and get these commissions, so you’re passively farming Energy Links while you play the game. These commissions have specific milestones to hit, which you can reach relatively quickly.

Securement Silo: If you're looking to brute-force your way into farming every resource in the game, you've come to the right place. Among many other rewards, the Securement Silo also drops Energy Links upon completion. If you're a low-level player, ask a Hive member or a friend to help you finish them.

