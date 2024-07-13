How to farm fuel in Once Human

In the gritty, dystopian world of Once Human, you can ride a motorcycle through the hordes of zombies and collectibles.

Just because you’ve got a vehicle, it doesn’t mean that it can run on nothing but fumes. To keep that bike purring, you must feed it with the sweet nectar of Portable Mixed Fuel and Premium Barreled Fuel in Once Human. That said, with passcodes to crack, hospitals to escape, and abandoned schools to ransack, this task is often relegated to the bottom of your to-do list. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get all types of fuel in Once Human.

How does fuel work in Once Human?

Once Human offers two delightful types of fuel to power your post-apocalyptic adventures: Portable Mixed Fuel and Barreled Premium Fuel.

Portable Mixed Fuel is the common swill for your Motorcycle and Retro Coupe.

is the common swill for your Motorcycle and Retro Coupe. Barreled Premium Fuel is reserved for the gas-guzzling Mountain Offroad and your fancy missile-launching turrets.

You can check your vehicle’s fuel needs by sidling up and hitting the Refuel button.

How to farm Portable Mixed Fuel in Once Human

Once Human’s Angels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best method to farm Portable Mixed Fuel is rummaging through the trunks of abandoned cars in Once Human. It’s mundane, but it gets the job done.

If you’re feeling adventurous, head to the island on the bottom right of the map. This place is a fuel mine for Portable Mixed Fuel. Just wander around, pop open trunks, and enjoy the bounty.

There are other less interesting methods than trunk driving to get fuel in Once Human. Engaging in PvP server oil refinery battles might tickle your fancy, or if you’re a fan of microtransactions, buying the Battle Pass could reward you with fuel.

How to get Barreled Premium Fuel in Once Human

If you’ve got a penchant for DIY, you can convert Portable Mixed Fuel into Premium Barreled Fuel with a Refining Facility in Once Human. Here’s the shopping list:

25 Steel Ingots

10 Copper Ingots

Five Electronic Accessories

10 Standard Parts

For every 50 units of Portable Mixed Fuel, you get one shiny Barreled Premium Fuel, perfect for fueling trucks and feeding your missile turrets.

If you’ve got the patience of a saint, you could also invest in the Fuel Refinery skill for your Territory. Build this beauty, and you can refine Acid or Portable Mixed Fuel into Premium Fuel. It’s a long haul but worth it if you’re looking to level up your fuel production.

