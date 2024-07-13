Once Human Boy Just Wanna Have Fun – How to solve the High Banks passcode

There’s something extremely engaging about finding a lockbox hiding loot behind a passcode, and that’s just what Once Human did in the Boy Just Wanna Have Fun side quest.

As you explore the rundown buildings of Once Human, you might run into lockboxes keeping precious loot away from you. More often than not, you find yourself scavenging for clues that point to the correct passcode to fill your backpack with even more stuff to transport to base. In High Banks, you can find a note with clues to open a lockbox, but this one seems to be so relevant that it gets its own sidequest name: Boy Just Wanna Have Fun. In this guide, I’ll show you how to open the High Banks lockbox in Once Human.

How to start Boy Just Wanna Have Fun in Once Human

Three clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Boy Just Wanna Have Fun in Once Human, head over to the High Banks front desk (X: 5462, Y:-5837) and read the note sitting next to it. With this note, you can start the hunt for three mysterious digits, which, when arranged correctly, unlock a crate in the local coffee shop.

How to get the High Banks passcode in Once Human

Ding ding ding! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your mission is to track down three clues scattered around the High Banks area in Once Human. They’re marked on your map, so just follow the breadcrumbs.

Inside the house, you find the first clue number (2). This note also mentions the LK Shop and Gameworld and lets you know the lockbox is in the Coffee Shop.

The second note is in the LK Shop and reveals the second number for the lockbox code: 3.

The third note is on a countertop in Gameworld. Here, you get the last number for the code: 5.

Once you’ve located them all, you unveil the digits: 2, 3, and 5. While these are the right numbers, they need to be arranged correctly to open the High Banks lockbox in Once Human.

Before you start smashing buttons on that lockbox in the coffee shop, check out the note you find inside the lockbox: “The third digit is the largest, and the middle number is the smallest.” Simple math tells us the largest digit is 5, the middle is 3, and the smallest is 2. Your passcode is 325.

With the passcode in your head, march right up to the crate in the WH Cafe and enter 325. What do you get for your trouble? The following rewards:

Seven Stellar Planula

One level two Eclipse Cortex

200 Energy Links

105 Battle Pass XP

500 Experience Points

