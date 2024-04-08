Once Human: How to find the Mystical Crate in Brookham

You may only need to activate the Rift Anchor in Brookham to progress the Welcome Back quest in Once Human, but completing all the exploration tasks in Brookham is definitely worthwhile.

As is the case with all area exploration quests, you need to find weapon and gear crates, activate the Rift Anchor, and open a Mystical Crate. Mystical Crates can be tricky to find no matter what town you’re looking in, and the sprawling size of Brookham makes things even harder. Rather than combing the multiple floors and balconies of the dozens of buildings, read on to learn exactly where to find the Brookham Mystical Crate in Once Human.

Once Human: Brookham Mystical Crate location

Here it is! Now where is “here”? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the latest Once Human beta, the Mystical Crate in Brookham isn’t actually well hidden. In fact, it’s technically easier to find than the one in Overlook Town. The problem is there are enough buildings in Brookham that even finding a chest sitting smack dab in the middle of a room can be troublesome. Funnily enough, that is exactly the case: The Brookham Mystical Crate is in the middle of a room.

The particular room in question is the main area of the church in the southwest portion of Brookham. Conveniently, this church makes for a great visual landmark no matter what part of Brookham you’re in—the building is much taller than any other in the area, and the Gothic architecture sticks out like a sore thumb.

In case you aren’t seeing the church with a visual scan of Brookham, open your map. There is a highway that runs north to south through the center of Brookham; the church is the southernmost building on the west side of this highway.

There she blows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a mini-boss loitering in front of the church that might actually give you some trouble depending on your weapons and level, but outside of that, there isn’t any special trickery needed to enter the church.

You can walk right in, and you should see the glow of the Brookham Mystical Crate just behind the alter in the back. This alter is the same location you’ll turn in the book gathering quest called An Act of Theft that you can pick up next to the Brookham Rift Anchor. If you want to kill two birds with one stone and spend your time efficiently, you should make sure you’ve gathered all five books before heading to the church to snag the Mystical Crate.

Once Human: Brookham Mystical Crate reward

In addition to juicy XP and personal satisfaction, opening the Brookham Mystical Crate will get you the blueprint to craft the Camping Knife, which so far seems to me to be one of the better early-game melee weapons (and certainly the most stylish).

So worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In case you haven’t already figured this out (it took me a second), getting Blueprint Fragments doesn’t unlock a new Blueprint. You first have to go to the Blueprints inventory tab, locate the Blueprint you found fragments for, and press F to convert them into a blueprint. You need to do that before you can craft yourself a Camping Knife.

