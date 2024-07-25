All Polluted Water locations in Once Human

Acid is incredibly useful for crafting in Once Human, but gathering its main ingredient, Polluted Water, can prove challenging amidst the game’s expansive water-covered map. While water covers 40 percent of the landscape, locating Polluted Water often becomes a daunting and confusing task.

Here’s how to get your hands on the elusive Polluted Water in Once Human.

Where to find Polluted Water in Once Human

There’s more where that came from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acid is an invaluable resource in Once Human, crucial for crafting materials such as Tungsten. Strategically situating your base near areas abundant with Polluted Water can significantly enhance your ability to farm Acid.

Yet, pinpointing locations rich in Polluted Water can be a daunting task. Here are several recommended spots, where you’ll find numerous lakes and ponds containing the essential components needed for Acid production. These locations not only facilitate resource gathering but also optimize your settlement efficiency.

Polluted Water locations Once Human

Edition Number Location Cordinates How to get 01 Iron River 4658,2566 Travel west of the Ricci Securment Tower to find a small settlement submerged underwater. The entire area is covered by water, which contains sufficient Pollutents to start harvesting Polluted Water for Acid production. 02 Red Sands 3377,-2402 Travel to the designated coordinates north of Fort Eyrie in the Red Sands region to discover a hotspot of Polluted Water available for acquisition. 03 Red Sands 5192, 1372 The Polluted Water is located right next to the Blackfell Fallen Zone. Take out all of the mercenaries roaming around the area to make a settlement for farming Polluted Water. 04 Red Sands 4619,-2410 Travel to the Evergreen Settlement in the southern part of Red Sands to set up shop for Polluted Water. The recommended level for the Settlement is 42 so make sure to be prepared for a fight before creating a settlement. 05 Red Sands 7153, 1225 There is a cliff north of the Alternative Reality Research Institute in the eastern corner of the region that has a good amount of Polluted Water for collection. The area is on the hilly side and an optimal place to set up a settlement for farming Acid. 06 Blackheart Region 4549,1047 Proceed to the specified coordinates to discover a sizable lake filled with Polluted Water, nestled beneath a cliff that overlooks the White Cliff settlement in Once Human. While the area is populated with Ghouls, it presents an ideal opportunity to initiate Polluted Water farming operations. 07 Blackheart Region 6621,2020 There is a small pond located north of the Falcon’s Perch Frontier that has an abundance of dirty water available for farming. Follow the northern road from the frontier to reach the location. 08 Chalk peak 1297,2716 There is a small pond located beside the shoreline of the sea in Chalk Peak. To reach there, follow the road from the Teleporter in the northern section of the region to come across a small settlement submerged under Polluted Water.

How to extract Polluted Water in once Human

Unlock the Water Pump top collect polluted Water passively. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve identified a suitable location with Polluted Water in Once Human, your next task is to harvest it and begin producing Acid for your recipes. To accomplish this, you’ll need a Water Pump. This crucial tool can be found among the various items listed in the Logistics section of your Memetrics menu.

Navigate to the Logistics tab and access the blueprints required to craft the Water Pump. Gathering the necessary materials is the initial step. The Pump requires specific components and resources, which you must gather and assemble before proceeding. The resources you’ll need now include:

25 Steel Ingot

20 Refined Parts

20 Electric Accessories

20 Standard Parts

20 Carbon Fiber fabric

Place them near the shore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have gathered all the components, it’s time to install the Water Pump. Locate the shoreline adjacent to the Polluted Water and carefully position the pump in the water. It’s crucial to ensure the pump is submerged; placing it on dry ground will render it ineffective. After the Water Pump is placed, deploy Electric Eels to provide it with power to begin the process of extracting and accumulating Acid in Once Human.

While your Water Pumps are actively extracting water, it’s advisable to have at least three to four Water Tanks readily available to store Polluted Water passively. This strategic approach allows you to continue with missions, hunt Deviants, or attend to other tasks while ensuring a steady supply of Polluted Water for Acid production.

