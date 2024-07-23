Once Human Long Journey – How to summon Glass Jellyfish

It’s not every day you meet a crying Glass Jellyfish in Once Human, and if you stumble upon her near the beach, you have a tricky quest on your hands.

The Long Journey quest in Once Human is a heartwarming story of the Glass Jellyfish Deviant, who is moving on from her father’s death in the post-apocalyptic world. The Deviant’s father never fulfilled his promise to take the Jellyfish on a tour. You have to take photographs of the Glass Jellyfish at various locations to fulfil her desire to travel and complete the challenge.

The Jellyfish doesn’t follow you, so after reaching these sites, you have to summon the Jellyfish using an item. It might be confusing, though, as the game never tells you how. Here’s everything you need to know about summoning the Glass Jellyfish in Once Human.

How to summon Glass Jellyfish in Once Human Long Journey quest

You should find her at the beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Long Journey quest in Once Human, make your way to the weeping Glass Jellyfish called Belle at the beach near the town of Rippleby, roughly at coordinates (7604,-4118). After reaching this location, talk to the Jellyfish. She asks you to travel to different locations on the map and gives you an Aqua Bell item.

Use the Aqua Bell item to Summon the Glass Jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To summon the Glass Jellyfish in Once Human, press I to open your inventory and navigate to the Backpack option. Then, choose the Special tab to find the golden-colored Aqua Bell item. Select the item, then press F to activate it after reaching the locations listed below to summon the Jellyfish. Make sure you’re close to the area, because it won’t work if you’re standing in the wrong place.

Here are all the locations and their coordinates. Once there, summon the Jellyfish and take a picture of it.

Wind Farm: West of Rippleby town. Take a photograph of the Jellyfish in front of the windmill. ( Coordinates: 6958, -3902)

West of Rippleby town. Take a photograph of the Jellyfish in front of the windmill. ( 6958, -3902) Farms of Rippleby Market: Find the Scarecrow near the Farms. Take a picture of Jellyfish next to it. ( Coordinates: 6983, -4364)

Find the Scarecrow near the Farms. Take a picture of Jellyfish next to it. ( 6983, -4364) Aiden’s Auto Repair Shop: After you get to the shop, use the vehicle at the back reach the first floor of the building. Then, head to the bonfire on the roof and take a picture of the Jellyfish. ( Coordinates: 7144, -4496)

After you get to the shop, use the vehicle at the back reach the first floor of the building. Then, head to the bonfire on the roof and take a picture of the Jellyfish. ( 7144, -4496) Graveyard: Lastly, find the Graveyard next to the church and take a picture of Jellyfish there. (Coordinates: 6269, -4648)

Moving on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After taking the last picture, talk to the Glass Jellyfish to complete the quest and earn rewards like Energy Links, XP, and many more.

