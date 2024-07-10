Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image from Once Human of a large door in the side of a cave.
Image via Starry Studios
Category:
Once Human

How to unlock new Wallpaper Prints in Once Human

Pretty things up for a price.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 09:07 am

When building a base in your Territory in Once Human, you might want to change the look of your boring wooden walls to something more stylish—where the Prints submenu and Wallpapers come into play.

Recommended Videos

During the beta, the game allowed players to use most cosmetic items from the get-go, but with the official release, something devious is stopping you from creating the base of your dreams.

How to unlock Wallpaper in Once Human

wallpaper prints xcreen in once human
Looking a little locked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wallpapers are currently locked in Once Human behind a paywall, so if you want any of them, you must pay for expensive bundles in the store to unlock a fraction of those available.

Most Wallpapers are available by pressing the ESC key and clicking the Shop option in the main menu. In the Territory shop option, there’s a selection of bundles that include Wallpapers when purchased, but they are very costly. To get a Wallpaper, you need to buy the bundle, with some of the cheapest going for around $20.

item purchase wallpaper screen in once human
Get those bundles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some players have discussed on social media that Wallpapers might be available to purchase from in-game NPC vendors. In about two hours of traveling, I have not encountered a single vendor selling any Territory cosmetic items like Wallpaper, so I cannot confirm if this info is correct. But I will update the article if I come across one.

Some Wallpapers are available in the build menu that doesn’t appear in the Shop or anywhere else, so it could be that the themes haven’t been added yet to the Print section or the items will come in a future update.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter