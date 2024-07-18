All Alkirk crate locations in Once Human

Alkirk settlement isn’t a spot to linger in Once Human—unless you’re up for confronting fierce spiders in the murky shadows to find valuable goodies. If you are unsure where you should go, we’ve got you covered with a guide detailing the exact locations of the Allkirk crates in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Where to find all Alkirk crates in Once Human

Five crates to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The settlement of Alkirk belongs to the Iron River region in Once Human, requiring a minimum level of 25+ to survive the horrors. While the settlement is filled with foes, five loot crates are worth scavenging. The loot crates involve Mystical, Gear, and Weapon. Below, we’ve listed the exact locations of these crates based on their categories.

Alkirk Mystical Crate location

The Mystical Crate stands out as a prime source for valuable loot in Once Human, and like other settlements, Alkirk is home to one of these. To locate it, position yourself on the ledge near the playground, facing the large building below. Glide up to the building’s rooftop and move toward the AC vents, where the Mystical Crate emits a red beam of light.

Alkirk Gear Crate location

There are three Gear crates to collect in the Alkirk settlement. The first one is located in the house on the western side of the map, next to the old junkyard.

The second Gear Crate is on the roof of a square-shaped building overlooking the tennis court. It’s easily recognizable with a Ghoul patrolling nearby. Defeat the enemy, then go to the southern section of the building to find a ladder. Climb it to reach the Gear Crate.

The last Gear Crate can be found near the ground in the eastern part of Alkirk, close to the children’s play area. It is placed on top of a red-bricked building facing the playground. Jump onto the building from the west side to access the final crate.

Alkirk Weapon Crate location

The Weapon Crate is prominently positioned atop the farm shed in the western corner of the settlement in. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you encounter numerous enemies in the area. Clear out these enemies first, then ascend to the roof to collect the Weapon Crate.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy