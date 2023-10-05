Save up your Bells: LEGO Animal Crossing is arriving soon

We know times are tough when you’re in crippling debt to a capitalist raccoon, but it’s time to take out another loan in time for the Animal Crossing LEGO set. It was only a matter of time before the widely popular Nintendo franchise collaborated with LEGO on the heels of other global phenomena such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

We don’t have an exact release date as of yet, only a small preview from Nintendo itself on Oct. 5. No details on the specific types of products were revealed, although leaks from August—according to IGN—suggest that five full sets would be on the way for March 2024.

We see eight characters in the video, including Tom Nook, Isabelle, Ed, Fauna, Rosie, and more. There isn’t much else to go on besides the 11-second teaser, but we should expect a more formal announcement to follow sometime soon.

As reported by VGC in August, the five sets will range in price from $14.99 to $74.99. Set 77046 will reportedly have 170 pieces for $14.99, set 77047 will have 164 pieces for $19.99, set 77048 will have 233 pieces for $29.99, set 77049 will have 389 pieces for $39.99, and set 77050 will have 535 pieces for $74.99.

Nintendo and LEGO first partnered in 2020 with the Super Mario. These sets included Mario, Goombas, Bowser, and Bowser Jr. There’s also been talk about The Legend of Zelda receiving the same treatment, but this has yet to come to fruition.

LEGO has also released sets for other video game franchises, including Horizon Forbidden West, Pac-Man, and hopefully soon, Fortnite.

