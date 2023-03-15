This Lego recreation of the iconic Resident Evil 4 opening will blow your mind

Resident Evil 4 is an iconic masterpiece that initially came out in 2005. In the game, the president employs Leon S. Kennedy, a biological disaster survivor, as a special agent. When the president’s daughter is kidnapped, it’s up to him to find her in a cold and thrilling European village—and, of course, things descend into chaos.

The gameplay is satisfying and everything you expect from an older game that’s just as fun to play now as it was when it was first released, but it’s now just a little less scary compared to today’s horror games.

With the Resident Evil 4 Remake launching on March 24, players can expect enhanced visuals and modern updates. The game will still have the same terrifying feel as the original but with a reimagined storyline.

But there’s something satisfying and appealing about portraying a game concept in an entirely new way, which is what one Reddit user did: CarAleatorio posted a 3D animation video of the original Resident Evil 4 opening on the Resident Evil subreddit.

And the best part is it’s all LEGO.

After watching this video, the consensus in the Reddit comments is a LEGO Resident Evil 4 or LEGO remakes of the entire Resident Evil franchise is something they didn’t know they needed until now and that it needs to be created.

The video is incredibly detailed and funny and replicates many of the most memorable moments of the game’s original opening. All of which is an excellent reminder of why this game is being remade in the first place.

Even though players are excited about the Resident Evil 4 Remake, a LEGO version could also be pretty popular.