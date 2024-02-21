How to fix Broken Leg status in Nightingale

Did you just hear a crack after jumping off a cliff in Nightingale? If that’s the case and there’s a red leg icon at the bottom of your screen, then you might have just broken your legs in the game.

As soon as I got my Umbrella, I started using it all the time in Nightingale. Gliding around felt amazing, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that my gliding range would be capped by my stamina. At this point, I broke my legs, limiting my speed.

How to repair broken legs in Nightingale

Did your Umbrella also fail you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Healing Salves and Healing Potions to fix broken legs in Nightingale. While you can find plenty of Healing Potions in the wild while adventuring through the game, you’ll need to craft the Healing Salves.

Alternatively, you can also wait to heal in Nightingale as it’ll fix your broken leg. Make sure to loot all the chests you can get your hands on as you can accumulate plenty of Healing Potions or crafting materials for Healing Salves.

How to craft Healing Salves in Nightingale

Healing Salve a day keeps broken legs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to get Bones and Fibre in Nightingale to craft Healing Salves. If you have these materials, you can combine them at a Campfire spot.

While Healing Salves will provide you with a quick fix for your legs and overall health, there are other measures you can take to ensure your character also passively heals up over time. In addition to the passive regeneration, you’ll get a max health bonus for keeping your Hunger bar at high levels.

Once your health is no longer a concern in Nightingale, you can focus on other objectives. Unlocking the Antiquarian Card or solving the mystery of getting Arrows can occupy more of your time than expected.