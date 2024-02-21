Category:
Nightingale

How to fix Broken Leg status in Nightingale

Break a leg, just not literally.
Published: Feb 21, 2024 02:22 pm
An image of two players gliding with umbrellas in Nightingale
Image via Inflexion Games

Did you just hear a crack after jumping off a cliff in Nightingale? If that’s the case and there’s a red leg icon at the bottom of your screen, then you might have just broken your legs in the game.

As soon as I got my Umbrella, I started using it all the time in Nightingale. Gliding around felt amazing, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that my gliding range would be capped by my stamina. At this point, I broke my legs, limiting my speed.

How to repair broken legs in Nightingale

A character standing with an Umbrella in Nightingale.
Did your Umbrella also fail you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Healing Salves and Healing Potions to fix broken legs in Nightingale. While you can find plenty of Healing Potions in the wild while adventuring through the game, you’ll need to craft the Healing Salves.

Alternatively, you can also wait to heal in Nightingale as it’ll fix your broken leg. Make sure to loot all the chests you can get your hands on as you can accumulate plenty of Healing Potions or crafting materials for Healing Salves.

How to craft Healing Salves in Nightingale

Healing Salve menu in Nightengale
Healing Salve a day keeps broken legs away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to get Bones and Fibre in Nightingale to craft Healing Salves. If you have these materials, you can combine them at a Campfire spot.

While Healing Salves will provide you with a quick fix for your legs and overall health, there are other measures you can take to ensure your character also passively heals up over time. In addition to the passive regeneration, you’ll get a max health bonus for keeping your Hunger bar at high levels.

Once your health is no longer a concern in Nightingale, you can focus on other objectives. Unlocking the Antiquarian Card or solving the mystery of getting Arrows can occupy more of your time than expected.

How to holster held items in Nightingale
A screenshot from Nightingale showing a simple house in the forest at day.
How to holster held items in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
How to get Ink in Nightingale
How to get Ink in Nightingale
How to get Ink in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
How to get Lumber in Nightingale
A Nightingale screenshot showing a player swinging an axe at a tree.
How to get Lumber in Nightingale
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 21, 2024
How to use Charms in Nightingale
How to add Charms in Nightingale
How to use Charms in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 21, 2024
How to build an Estate in Nightingale
The player standing in front of their Estate.
How to build an Estate in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 21, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.