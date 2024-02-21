Category:
How to get Arrows in Nightingale

Published: Feb 21, 2024
Realmwalkers gather outside a portal in Nightingale
In Nightingale’s vibrant world, you’ll encounter various enemies. While some of them can be avoided, it can be hard to avoid confrontation at times. When that’s the case, you’ll want to draw your weapons, and Arrows have been a rather confusing ammunition so far.

Weapons also come in handy while hunting, and I first needed a proper Bow and Arrow while hunting deer in Nightingale. I returned to a camp to search for weapons and unlocked myself a Simple Slingbow, which I thought would work with arrows. I couldn’t be more wrong. though.

How to craft Arrows in Nightingale

The Workbench interface in Nightingale showing Rock Marbles.
Arrows are more like Rocks in Nightingale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t make or find actual Arrows in this game—not really. If you need ammo for your Simple Slingbow in Nightingale, you’ll want to craft Simple Rock Marbles. The Simple Slingbow is more of a Slingshot, and it can only use Rock Marbles as ammunition, making them the designated Arrows in Nightingale.

To craft Simple Rock Marble, you’ll need:

  • Go to a Simple Workbench.
  • Use six Rocks to craft Simple Rock Marbles.

After I solved the mystery of the Arrows in Nightingale, I returned to hunting as I thought I would have an easier time with the Simple Slingbow. I forgot about my terrible aim, so landing the secondary shots took a little time.

Despite all the troubles I went through in my search for Arrows, all of it went away when I used my umbrella to glide into the sunset comfortably. Who could have thought that getting Slingbow Ammo in Nightingale could be this confusing? It adds an additional layer of complexity to the game, which goes a long way in survival titles. It also took me a while to learn how to split stacks in the game, but when I finally figured it out, it was time to share all the resources with my friends in our playthrough.

Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.