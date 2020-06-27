When will Erangel 2.0 release in PUBG Mobile?

Ever since Erangel 2.0 was revealed for PUBG in June 2019, players on mobile have been wondering if the map will be coming to the handheld version as well. On July 27, 2019, this call was answered as Tencent announced Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile.

Since then, players have been eagerly waiting for the revamped version of the map which will have “better graphics, textures, and overall quality.” Tencent has been responding with “coming soon” and “still in progress” to fans’ questions about Erangel 2.0’s release.

Screengrab via Tencent

In a recently released dev talk, however, Tencent said that the map was getting its “final touches.” This was the first official confirmation from the company that the map is close to a release.

A release date hasn’t been revealed yet, though. In the same dev talk, Tencent said to look out for PUBG Mobile’s updates in the second half of 2020. With July being the starting of the second half of the year, the map is likely only months away.

PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update, which releases on July 8, will be bringing a new and exclusive map called Livik. The map will have a Nordic terrain and is small, just four square kilometers in size. This is one-fourth of the size of Sanhok. Livik will feature short 15-minute battles and will have only 40 players drop at once.

This article will be updated when more details about Erangel 2.0’s release is revealed.