PUBG Mobile to get Erangel 2.0 and a collaboration with The Walking Dead

A lot of new and exciting stuff that’s coming to PUBG Mobile was revealed today during the second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split Global Championship.

Vincent Wang, the general manager of global publishing at Tencent Games, highlighted the achievements of the hit battle royale game that came out last year and has over 15 million daily players. He added that player feedback has been vital for the development of the game and the dev team is always working hard to bring new content to the mobile game.

And today, he unveiled the brand-new Erangel map. Erangel 2.0 has completely revamped the oldest map in the game. The graphics, textures, and overall quality have been significantly improved, Wang said. He also added that the map will be “launched very soon.”

Here are some images of the new map:

Screengrab via Tencent Games

Screengrab via Tencent Games

Screengrab via Tencent Games

Screengrab via Tencent Games

Screengrab via Tencent Games

A collaboration with The Walking Dead television series was also revealed. The exact content from this collab wasn’t revealed but it’ll come out later this year. A new zombie mode was mentioned but it isn’t clear if this is a part of The Walking Dead collaboration.

Image via Tencent Games

The final announcement was PUBG Mobile Lite, a lighter version of the original PUBG Mobile game that’s optimized for phones with lower RAM and specifications. The game has a different map than the original PUBG Mobile and puts 60 players against each other in short 10-minute matches. “We made a lite version because we want players from around the world to enjoy PUBG Mobile,” Wang said.