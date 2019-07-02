Everything you need to know about the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship 2019

The Spring Split Global Championship of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 will be held later this month at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, Germany. The preliminary round of the tournament will be played from July 20 to 21 with the finals running July 26 to 28. This will be the first global esports event for the mobile battle royale game since the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in December 2018.

After months of online and offline qualifiers in the group and semifinal stages along with the regional finals for each of the 10 regions, 27 teams from across the globe have been selected for the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship prelims and finals.

The 10 regions are North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, China, India, Korea, Japan, and the wildcard region which includes teams from the rest of the world.

The winners from each of the 10 regions except Southeast Asia have directly qualified for the finals. From Southeast Asia, the top two teams have qualified. The 11 teams that have directly qualified for the global finals are:

RRQ Athena (Southeast Asia) Bigetron Esports (Southeast Asia) Spacestation Gaming (North America) Unique Team (Europe) Elite Esports (China) Team Soul (India) BRK Gaming (South America) GC Busan (Korea) SCARZ Black (Japan) Sixty Nine Team (Middle East) Nova Esports (Wildcard)

In the prelims, the second placed teams in the regional finals for the Wildcard regions, South America, Middle East, Japan, and Korea have been selected. The winners of the Taiwanese qualifier will also be participating in the preliminary round. The second and third-placed teams from North America, China, Europe, and India will also be battling it out in the prelims for the five available spots at the global finals. From Southeast Asia, the third and fourth placed teams have qualified.

The 16 teams in the prelims are:

Purple Mood E-Sport (Southeast Asia) Team Secret (Southeast Asia) Lights Out (North America) Pittsburgh Knights (North America( Deformia Meditari 99 (Europe) From Helll (Europe) X-Quest F (China) TOP Esports (China) TeamIND (India) Indian Tigers (India) RG Star Team (Wildcard) Team Queso (South America) GP3 (Korea) All Rejection Gaming (Japan) Kurd Squad (Middle East) NOVA Monster Shield (Taiwan)

The prelims will be played from July 20 to 21. The top five teams in this round will qualify for the PMCO Global Finals from July 26 to 28.

This page will be updated when additional details about the prize pool and format of the games after they’re revealed.

