Purple Mood Esports win the PMCO prelims

After two days of intense PUBG Mobile action in 12 games, Southeast Asian squad Purple Mood Esports won the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) prelims today. They were just two points ahead of the runners-up, X-Quest F, who finished with 302 points.

The top five teams in the prelims have qualified for the PMCO Global Finals at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin, Germany from July 28 to 30. The prelims were also held in Berlin, but the two Indian squads (Team IND and Indian Tigers) had to play locally from India because they were denied visas to the country.

The final standings for the prelims are as follows:

Purple Mood Esports (304 pts) X-Quest F (302 pts) Team Queso (203 pts) Top Esports (200 pts) All Rejection Gaming (185 pts) Indian Tigers (175 pts) Pittsburg Knights (175 pts) NVM (167 pts) Omen Elite (156 pts) RGSTARTEAM (143 pts) Team Secret (141 pts) Team IND (126 pts) Deformia Meditari 99 (113 pts) TOP (93 pts) Kurd Squad (57 pts)

Even though there were supposed to be 16 squads at the prelims, the European team From Hell were disqualified because they missed their flights to Berlin on two occasions and didn’t respond to any further requests by the PMCO officials.

X-Quest F had a remarkable first day at the prelims, but they couldn’t replicate that same performance on day two when Purple Mood Esports racked up three wins to overtake the Chinese squad by two points. X-Quest F still had the most kills (96), damage (20,673), and headshots (24). The star player of the tournament was Bochen “Paraboy” Zhu, who had 37 kills, the most by any player in the prelims.