X-Quest F lead the pack after the first day of the PMCO prelims

The first day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 prelims just concluded in Berlin and X-Quest F from China are on top of the points table after six intense matches.

There were supposed to be 16 teams at the PMCO prelims, but European squad From Hell, who came in third at the European regional finals last month, were disqualified from the tournament. PUBG Mobile issued an official statement that said “the team missed their flights to the competition in Berlin on two occasions and unfortunately did not respond to any attempts of communication by our Club Open Officials.” So only 15 teams are competing in the PMCO prelims.

In addition, two Indian squads, Team IND and Indian Tigers, aren’t playing from Germany because they were denied visas to the country for the event. They’re participating in the tournament locally from India.

The top five teams in the standings after the remaining six matches tomorrow will qualify for the PMCO Global Finals at the Estrel Congress Center in Berlin from July 28 to 30. They’ll be joined by 11 other top PUBG Mobile squads who directly qualified for the finals.

X-Quest F put up a remarkable show on day one with three chicken dinners in the six matches they played. They’re sitting comfortably on top of the points table and have a 33-point lead over the second-place team, Purple Mood Esports from Southeast Asia. They’re also in first when it comes to the number of kills (61), damage (12,423), and headshots (16). They’ll be looking to maintain this lead on day two, and based on their performance so far, this may happen.

The complete rankings at the end of day one are:

X-Quest F (181 pts) Purple Mood Esports (148 pts) NVM (100 pts) All Rejection Gaming (99 pts) Omen Elite (97 pts) Top Esports (90 pts) Pittsburg Knights (89 pts) Team Queso (89 pts) Team Secret (66 points) Indian Tigers (66 pts) Team IND (63 pts) TOP (56 pts) Deformia Meditari 99 (52 pts) RGStartTeam (40 pts) Kurd Squad (36 pts)

Aside from X-Quest F and Purple Mood Esports, who are way ahead of the other teams, the rest of the squads are relatively close and it could come to the last game tomorrow to decide the five squads who will qualify for the PMCO Global Finals.