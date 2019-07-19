Indian players denied visas, will play remotely for PMCO prelims

The PUBG Mobile Club Open prelims will begin on July 20, and 16 teams from around the world will battle it out for the five remaining slots at the global finals. Two teams will be at a serious disadvantage in the prelims, however.

Team IND and Indian Tigers, the runners-up and third-placed team at the Indian regional finals, will be playing from Nodwin Gaming’s office in India against the 14 squads at the prelims because their visas were denied. Some of the favorites to qualify for the global finals, the teams will now be at a serious ping disadvantage.

Team Soul, who were the winners of the Indian regional finals of the PMCO, had their visas was rejected as well. One of the teams’ members, Soul Morta,l revealed on his stream that all three teams were rejected even after providing the official invite to the PMCO. The main reason for this, he added, was because of the lack of a government organization in India that monitors esports events. Had such an organization existed, it could have issued the teams official letters for their participation in the event, thus avoiding this predicament.

Since the prelims start from tomorrow, Team IND and Indian Tigers cannot re-apply and procure another visa in such a short period of time.

Mortal also said in his stream that his team (Team Soul) has applied for another visa, which should get accepted.

The streamers and influencers who are a part of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) in Berlin have also not been able to get a visa. Gareebooo and Rawknee, who were both voted to play in the PMSC in Germany, tweeted they may not be able to participate due to the visa problems. Rawknee later deleted his tweet.

Gareeb on Twitter About to represent India after getting voted as “TOP 4 Gaming influencers in THE WORLD” For PMSC 2019 (Berlin) from India, Sadly our VISA was refused. All I request is to take this worthwhile by reconsidering this decision. @GermanyinIndia @CPVIndia @VSPN_esports @ESL

Fans also tweeted their support with the hashtags #IndiaatPMCO and #TeamIND becoming some of the top trends in India.

Rishab Karanwal on Twitter Lack of recognition has led our Indian Esports team & Influencers not receiving VISA on time for representing our nation in a global tournament happening on 20th July in Berlin. Kindly look into this matter #IndiaatPMCO @GermanyinIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @AmbLindnerIndia

This will not be the first time an Indian team faced visa problems while participating in an international esports tournament. Earlier this year, CycloneGG, the top-seeded Guns of Boom Southeast Asian team, had to pull out of the Pro Series Texas in the United States because of visa issues.

