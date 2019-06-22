PUBG Mobile reveals Star Challenge 2019 with a $250,000 prize pool

PUBG Mobile has unveiled the next esports competition for the mobile esports battle royale game.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2019 will be presented by Google Play and will have a $250,000 prize pool. The tournament will feature the 16 top content creators who will team up with the best professional PUBG Mobile players.

The tournament will exclusively be streamed on YouTube and voting for the fans’ favorite stars will start on July 1. More details about the voting procedure haven’t been revealed, but it will likely feature well-known PUBG Mobile content creators and the 16 people with the most votes will be invited to form a squad and play in the PMSC 2019.

Last year, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) had a prize pool of $600,000 and featured 20 teams from 10 regions of the world. The live finals were held in Dubai at the Festival Arena where RRQ Athena from Indonesia were crowned the champions.

The spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 is going on now with the regional finals being conducted in the different regions. So far, regional finals have been held in eight of the 10 regions, which include Europe, China, India, South America, Korea, Japan, Middle East, and the wildcard region. At time of writing, the Southeast Asia regional finals are going on. The North American qualifiers will be held from June 29 to 30.

These regional qualifiers decide who will represent their regions at the PMCO Spring Split Global Championship, which will be held in Berlin, Germany from July 26 to 28. The global championship will have a $400,000 prize pool and will be followed by the fall split of the PMCO.