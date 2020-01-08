PUBG Mobile’s Erangel 2.0 is “still in progress”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Erangel 2.0, a revamped version of the classic Erangel map to drop in PUBG Mobile. It was unveiled at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split Global Finals last July.

Ever since then, Tencent has said very little about when players can expect the map to drop. A recent tweet by the official PUBG Mobile Twitter account ended that drought, however.

On an announcement tweet about the upcoming Season 11, a fan asked for an update about Erangel 2.0.

CRAZYPK🚩🚩🚩 on Twitter @PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE any update on Erangel2.0

PUBG Mobile replied saying that the map is “still in progress.” The reply also added that the developers want it to be “the best it can be” and that “takes time.”

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter @CRAZY_PK99 Still in progress. We want it to be absolutely the best it can be, and that takes time. It’s worth doing right!

Erangel 2.0 was released on the PC counterpart of the game back in June 2019. The update added, “new building styles,” “more realistic scenery and terrain,” and “some new and changed areas within the map” in the PC version.

For now, PUBG Mobile fans can enjoy Season 11 which will start on Jan. 10. Update 0.16.5 will also be arriving with the new season which will add the new domination mode and map (called Town), along with the Snowmobile for Vikendi.