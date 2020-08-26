A “new era” is coming to PUBG Mobile with version 1.0. The update will be the biggest one to drop into the game since its release in 2018. It’ll bring “new technology,” “user experience,” and a “mysterious surprise.”

Most of the features present in the new version were revealed by Tencent in the “new era” announcement yesterday. Some others were later shared on PUBG Mobile’s social media accounts.

Here’s everything that’s coming with PUBG Mobile’s version 1.0. It’ll be released on Sept. 8.

Graphics improvements

The graphics of PUBG Mobile have been significantly enhanced. Improvements have been made to environments, textures, particles, smoke, and air blasts. Muzzle flashes will also be more clearly visible. Scope interaction has been polished, too.

Additionally, the lighting system and water reflections have been made better. Water will now reflect the surrounding areas and sparkle.

Screengrab via Tencent

Higher FPS and reduced lag

If you think the better graphics will cause the frames-per-second in the game to drop, don’t worry. Tencent claims this won’t happen.

There will be an average of a 20-percent improvement of FPS in version 1.0, according to Tencent. Lag will also be reduced by an average of 65 percent.

Reduced installation size

A common complaint in the PUBG Mobile community is the increased size of the game. With new content being continuously added, the game size has become close to four gigabytes on most devices (with all resource packages installed).

Tencent claims the size will be reduced in version 1.0. The company aims to do this through a “file cleaning function” and “dynamic resource management technology.” It’s unclear how much of an effect this will have on the size of the game.

Character improvements

The improved graphics and FPS won’t be the only things that will leave players in awe with the release of version 1.0. The character’s movements, such as parachuting, sprinting, and throwing, have also been smoothed out to appear more natural.

The improvements to the PUBG Mobile character won’t be visible just in matches but also in the main lobby, where the quality, lights, and textures have been polished.

Screengrab via Tencent

New User-Interface (UI)

The UI of PUBG Mobile is cluttered right now. Tencent will be fixing this in version 1.0, however, with a completely revamped UI.

The main feature of this new UI is the “multi-screen switching mode.” In this, the existing functions have been split into three separate pages: game, community, and purchases. This will make the menus simpler and clearer. The color scheme of this new UI is dawn cyan, smoke gray, hope white, and victory yellow.

Screengrab via Tencent

Besides this, Tencent will also give players the option to customize the layout. Players can add or remove buttons in this new UI at their convenience.

Mysterious surprise

Tencent said it’ll also be bringing a “mysterious surprise” in version 1.0. While no clues have been given as to what this may be, the surprise is likely Erangel 2.0.

The revamped version of the classic map was present in the 1.0 beta, which was released earlier this month. Tencent previously said the map will come out in the second half of 2020. Many revealed features of version 1.0, such as the improved graphics, textures, and environments, are synonymous with what Tencent previously said would be coming to the game when it unveiled Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile last year.

Screengrab via Tencent

Players will only know for sure if the anticipated map will be released with version 1.0 on Sept. 8.