TSM-Entity lead after day 2 of the PMPL South Asia season one finals

Three teams will qualify for the World League from the finals.

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one finals concluded today with TSM-Entity leading the rankings table. The finals have a prize pool of $138,500.

TSM-Entity earned three back-to-back chicken dinners on Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The team dominated today with a third and sixth-place finish in the remaining two matches. TSM-Entity came in second place in the league stage of the PMPL which concluded last week. The team has already qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League.

Here the overall rankings after day two of the PMPL South Asia season one finals:

The top three teams from the finals will secure slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East, which will start next month. With teams sitting very close in points in the overall rankings currently, it will all come down to the remaining five matches tomorrow to see who will qualify.

Orange Rock, TSM-Entity, Godlike, and SynerGE have already qualified for the World League after the teams were the top four in the league stage of the PMPL South Asia.

A lot of announcements were also made in the finals today. PUBG Mobile’s new esports studio in Poland and details about the PMWL were unveiled. The registrations start date for the fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) was also announced.