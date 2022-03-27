Tarik on claims that JASONR “dodges” games with women: “I think it is weird”

Back in February, claims surfaced that former Counter-Strike pro JASONR was “dodging” Valorant games where one or more of his teammates were women. And yesterday, while in a Valorant game with fellow streamer Tarik, JASONR asserted that he was an “L friend” for not defending him.

After the game ended, Tarik and JASONR hopped into a lobby together in an attempt to hash out their problems. This led to a heated argument between the two.

“You are in a position to tell people, ‘yo JASONR is not the fucking person that these fucking people are trying to label him as.’ You are in that position and you chose to be quiet,” JASONR said.

Tarik hit back with his stance on the matter: “Yes I have hung out with you and your girlfriend, sure, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that there’s undeniable, indisputable evidence that you clearly dodge queues vs girls.”

“If I play with you, then it seems like I support that behavior, and I don’t. I don’t know why you do it, it’s your personal reason, it’s your private matter, but I don’t agree with it and I think that it is weird,” the streamer continued.

JASONR defended himself when the allegations first arose back in February, maintaining that his game crashed rather than “dodging” intentionally. However, during his discussion with Tarik, the 27-year-old streamer admitted for the first time that he “dodges” games with women in it out of respect for his relationship with his wife.

Both parties expressed their views on the ongoing VALORANT situation in the hour-long conversation. But by the end, they had failed to reach any major resolution.