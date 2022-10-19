Sykkuno uses sly tactic during Minecraft 1v1 against Kkatamina: ‘You’re sick for that’

After finally getting their Minecraft Realm all setup, Sykkuno and Kkatamina were about to set off on their journey when the two decided to battle to the death with their bare hands, and chaos ensued.

During a recent broadcast, Kkatamina and Sykkuno had just finished defeating the first boss in the roleplaying dungeon crawler Nobody Saves the World when the two decided to boot up a hardcore Minecraft Realm for some fun.

The duo had just entered the game when Sykkuno asked if the Realm’s game mode had been set to hardcore as they had planned, and after a purely logical line of thinking, the two decided it would be best to kill each other to figure out the answer.

But before Sykkuno and Kkatamina could battle to the death, they had to solve another problem: the latter had spawned on top of a tree while the other was already on the dirt blocks below. Sykkuno urged Kkatamina to jump down because it would “look dramatic,” and after some hesitation, the Twitch star hopped down onto some mossy cobblestone and took two-and-a-half hearts worth of damage. But what happened next was even more of a surprise to the streamer.

Before Kkatamina could do anything else, Sykkuno began attacking her, signifying the beginning of the one-vs-one, but with a massive health difference to his advantage. The shocking betrayal led Kkatamina to some choice words for her fellow streamer before her eventual death in Minecraft.

“You suck, you suck. You are so troll, I cannot with you. Nah, you’re sick for that,” Miyoung yelled.

Despite the hilarious ordeal leading to Kkatamina’s death in the two’s Minecraft Realm, she was able to immediately respawn, at the very least giving the duo the answer they were looking for, the game mode was not set to hardcore.

Finally having their answer, Sykkuno and Kkatamina were able to continue their Minecraft journey, but their adventure didn’t have the happy ending many would hope for. Just 30 minutes later, Sykkuno once again trolled his fellow streamer and got her killed by an iron golem. All Kkatamina could do was ask Sykkuno “why are you like this.”

Luckily, this was just in time as the two had planned to play Boo Men with Valkyrae and xChocoBars, letting Sykkuno off easy after once again betraying his friend in Minecraft.