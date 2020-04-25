Summit1g says VALORANT is the “fakest” category on Twitch

Popular variety streamer Summit1g recently explained why he was getting burned out on VALORANT and how the game’s viewership numbers were the “fakest” on Twitch.

Summit1g said that since viewers need to log two hours of VALORANT stream time to gain access to the beta, AFK viewers and fake drop streams were plaguing the game’s section on the livestreaming platform.

“This is the fakest section on Twitch,” Summit1g said. “It’s absolutely the fakest section on Twitch right now.”

After its beta launch earlier in April, VALORANT quickly became one of the most-watched games on Twitch and community members flooded the platform for their shot at a beta key. At the time of Summit1g’s comments, VALORANT sat at the top of the list with more than 276,000 viewers.

Summit1g continued to show numerous 24/7 streams that had drops enabled to his chat while explaining why he started playing less VALORANT. Besides being burned out, he also pointed out that he’d rather not be a part of something unacceptable to his standards.

Summit1g talked about streamers who were pretending to be live. These streamers don’t use Twitch’s re-run feature and broadcast their pre-recorded or old footage to have more viewers while being away from their computers.

“It’s gross, you should all be ashamed of yourselves—you’re not Twitch streamers,” Summit1g said.

Regardless of its viewership on Twitch, VALORANT is still one of the most anticipated games of the year, and Riot Games made clear it would take measurements against anyone who tried to abuse the drop system.

Riot is planning to fully release VALORANT in the summer of 2020.

