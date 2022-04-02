Snoop Dogg rolls into Call of Duty: Mobile in new bundle

American rapper Snoop Dogg’s operator is now available in Call of Duty: Mobile through a lucky draw. The Doggfather draw contains many other items besides the international star himself.

The draw costs 10 CoD Points to roll on the first try. For each subsequent roll, the number of CoD Points required increases. The odds of getting Snoop Dogg on the first try are 1.25 percent. As you continue rolling and unlock the other rewards, the probability of getting this will increase.

Besides the operator, players can also get a Snoop Dogg-themed avatar, calling card, and emote. Other rewards in the draw include the RUS-79U – Equalizer, Type 25 – Iced Out, .50 GS – Iced Out, Muscle Car – Iced Out, Frag Grenade – Iced Out, and Parachute – Iced Out.

Activision had announced last month that it was bringing the rapper into three Call of Duty titles, which are CoD: Mobile, Vanguard, and Warzone. CoD: Mobile is the first to get the Snoop Dogg operator. He is set to arrive in the other two games on April 19.

“The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy,” Snoop Dogg had said last month. “It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”