You can get a lot of free rewards by pariticipating in the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2022

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 has officially kicked off with the beginning of season three. Players can currently sign-up in-game to play in stage one, from where they will have a chance at making it to the World Championship finals.

It doesn’t matter if you are an amateur or professional player, however, just participating in the World Championship will give rewards to players. This includes the Zero – Main Event operator, a calling card, frame, Epic Crates, Credits, and Epic XP Cards.

If you grind a little harder, you will have the chance to get weapon skins and some other rewards. Stage one will take place across four weekends from March 31 to April 24. Players have to earn 60 points each weekend by playing ranked matches to advance to stage two, which is called the Team Play. Stage one can be played individually or with a team. The points you earn from each match will be based on your rank.

Here are all the rewards you can earn in stage one:

Zero – Main Event: Play 10 ranked matches each weekend.

Calling Card and Frame: Sign up for stage one.

Epix QXR – Street Cred LATAM: Score 60 points during weekend one.

Epic Type 25 – Street Cred India: Score 60 points during weekend two.

Epic HBRa3 – Street Cred EU: Score 60 points during weekend three.

Epic MSMC – Street Cred JP: Score 60 points during weekend three.

Epic Lotus – Street Cred NA: Score 60 points during weekend four.

Two Epic Crates, 500 Credits, and 10 Epic XP Cards: Play 10 ranked multiplayer matches each weekend.

Screengrab via Activision

If you manage to proceed to stage two, there are some free rewards up for grabs in this round as well. This stage will take place from May 12 to 22. You will have to form a team with other players to participate, though. Here are the rewards you can earn in stage two:

Charly – Local Legend: Play 30 matches.

Epic Holger 26 – Street Cred: Play 10 matches.

Epic Type 25 – Street Cred: Play 20 matches.

Spray: You will get a spray by qualifying for stage two.

CoD Points: Players who rank high in stage two will get some CoD Points as well.

Screengrab via Activision

The best teams from stage two will advance to regional qualifiers followed by the playoffs. The year will wrap up with the World Championship finals which will be a LAN event in December. It will be the biggest event in the history of CoD: Mobile esports with a prize pool of $1.7 million.