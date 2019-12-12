Scoped goes god-mode to save Tfue and wipe a squad

Popular Fortnite player and Twitch personality Turner “Tfue” Tenney was playing on stream earlier today when a specific play caught viewers’ attention. While building a structure, Tfue was downed. His teammate, Scoped, was trying to help revive him.

In the play, Scoped knocks down the structure to get Tfue to a lower level while enemies were shooting at them. Scoped continued to try to repair the shelter as it was being shot at while also reviving Tfue. After a few seconds, Scoped was tired of multitasking and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Scoped is a god Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by jalen_kekw

Instead of continuing to repair the shelter, Scoped allowed the enemy players to destroy it. Once they had done so, he went out and killed all of the enemies that were attacking them, then returned to revive Tfue. This was a bold move that paid off for Scoped and Tfue. Tfue later said that Scoped is “insane” (in a good way) and that he’s dumb for getting sniped.

Tfue currently has more than 6 million followers on Twitch and has been exploding in popularity for almost all of 2019. He also has more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube.