Sayaplayer leaves Overwatch, signs with T1 VALORANT, and changes tag to Spyder

Just a day after being released alongside three other players from the Florida Mayhem, Jung-woo “Sayaplayer” Ha has completely switched his game and name.

No longer is he Sayaplayer, an Overwatch player looking for a team. Now he is Spyder, the newest addition to the T1 VALORANT roster.

Spyder is just the latest Overwatch pro to make the jump to Riot Games’ first-person shooter, hoping to get in on the ground floor of the next big esport.

OW players like Jay “sinatraa” Won, Andrej “babybay” Francisty, and others have made names for themselves in VALORANT, and Spyder’s FPS skills should translate well, as he was best known for his Widowmaker play during his time with Mayhem.

This move comes two days after T1 signed CS:GO veteran Sam “DaZeD” Marine. T1 also added Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham back to the main roster, meaning they, Braxton “brax” Pierce, and team captain Keven “AZK” Larivière will be gearing up for the next big VALORANT tournament.