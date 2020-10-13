T1 signs DaZeD to VALORANT roster

More than a month after parting ways with two of its VALORANT players, T1 has announced a new signing.

T1 announced today that former CS:GO player Sam “DaZeD” Marine has joined its VALORANT team, reuniting with several ex-teammates. Despite DaZeD’s signing, the team is still one player away from an official five-person roster.

During his CS career, DaZeD most notably played for the iBUYPOWER, a talented North American team that eventually disbanded before the majority of its former players were permanently banned by Valve for matchfixing in January 2015. Along with DaZeD, Brax (then known as swag) and AZK were banned. Skadoodle, who played on iBUYPOWER was not implicated in the scandal.

Since being banned, DaZeD sparingly played in official competitions for GX in 2017 and subtLe for eight months in 2018 and early 2019. With T1, he joins a trio of talented players that have failed to put it together lately.

After finishing second in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown in June, the team hasn’t finished above fifth place in any event. Their latest event, Pop Flash in August, resulted in a top-eight placing.