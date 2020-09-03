T1 releases food and crashies from its VALORANT roster

"We're thankful for all the work they put into the team and wish them the best for the future."

T1 parted ways with VALORANT players Victor “food” Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts today.

After a subpar performance across several tournaments, it seems the team is hoping a roster change can revitalize their standing in the pro scene. T1 failed to get out of the group stage in last month’s Pop Flash Ignition Series, losing both of their matches.

Today we say goodbye to @food_cs and @Crashies.



We're thankful for all the work they put into the team and wish them the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/gHX5CORJDi — T1 (@T1) September 3, 2020

Both food and crashies shared their gratitude for the opportunity, with the latter claiming it was “very hard to step down” but felt like it was “needed with the way the team was headed.”

It’s unclear when Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham will begin competing with the starting roster again. The former CS:GO pro didn’t participate in the Pop Flash tournament, explaining he was “grinding to expand” his agent pool and “overall impact” with the Operator.

Since other teams are still looking to complete their VALORANT rosters, most notably 100 Thieves, food and crashies might be wearing new jerseys soon.