Riot Games is set to reveal gameplay for its League of Legends mobile port, Wild Rift, at Twitch’s Summer Games Fest tomorrow.

Wild Rift‘s lead designer Brian “FeralPony” Feeney will also be on deck for an interview about the mobile MOBA.

FeralPony previously talked about Wild Rift in a dev diary. The design lead mentioned that a large part of the champion roster would receive overhauls to their kits since certain champions won’t translate well to the touchscreen. A large emphasis was placed on making sure that champions retained their style from League on PC despite the transition.

Wild Rift was initially slated for a release in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the game to late 2020. Alpha and beta tests are still expected to drop throughout the year, with the first “very limited alpha test” to take place next month in Brazil and the Philippines.

Dot Esports previously had the opportunity to play a beta version of Wild Rift in October 2019. The user interface then was largely non-existent, but the gameplay was smooth and faithful with several familiar mechanics brought over from its parent game. Then, about 40 champions were available for selection, including Ahri, Jinx, and Master Yi.

Wild Rift also drew inspiration from the various mobile MOBAs that have cropped up over the years, such as reducing level caps and having sympathy gold for missed last hits.

The map will also differ significantly from Summoner’s Rift. Each base is going to be more barren than League‘s. Inhibitor turrets and inhibitors themselves have been combined into one building, while the Nexus turrets are missing. The items on offer in the shop have been significantly reduced as well.

The most important thing to note is that Wild Rift is a new game. Aside from honed skills, there’s no crossplay or progress carried over from its parent game. Veteran players will receive some bonus rewards if they use their associated Riot accounts, however.

The Summer Games Fest is a three-month announcement series hosted by Twitch. Aside from Riot’s mobile MOBA, it’s set to feature a variety of game developers such as CD PROJEKT RED, Square Enix, and Blizzard. It’s an online replacement for the tons of video game conventions that have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Wild Rift‘s gameplay reveal will be streamed on the Twitch Gaming channel at 10am CT on May 29.