Resurgence Champions Quest: How to get a nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Getting a nuke in Warzone is one of the hardest feats in the battle royale, but it’s much easier when you know all the steps involved in the Resurgence Champions Quest.

Warzone season three introduces the Champions Quest contract to Rebirth Island. The contract works similarly to how it does on Urzikstan, but there are a few wrinkles that differentiate the mission on Rebirth Island from how it previously operated.

How to get a nuke on Rebirth Island in Warzone

Getting a nuke won’t be easy on Rebirth Island. Image via Activision

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Resurgence Champions Quest

Win five consecutive matches in Resurgence or standard battle royale Pick up the Champions Quest contract, which is marked by a parachute with a star in the middle Acquire all four elements Construct the bomb Defend the bombsite until it goes off

That is the short version of the Resurgence Champions Quest contract, but there is much more to the story. After picking up the Champions Quest contract, squads have 10 minutes to collect all three elements. Each element drops after an 11-minute timer but kills, contracts, buy station purchases, and chests reduce the time. Additionally, all members of the squad will have an active UAV, meaning they can see everyone on the map. The only drawback is every player can see you as well as you are trying to collect the elements.

Once an element drops, it will be marked on the map as a yellow box with a radiation symbol in the middle. The timer for the next element will not start until players pick up the one that was dropped. The fastest way to reduce the timer is to make purchases at a buy station. Before picking up the contract at the start of a match, we recommend completing as many contracts as possible and getting loadouts to have as much firepower and money as possible.

After collecting all three elements, the bomb drops from the sky, and the squad must insert all of the elements. After that, the nuke gets armed, and a two-minute detonation timer starts. If players complete the detonation process without an enemy defusing the bomb, the match ends, and the squad successfully completes the Resurgence Champions Quest.

Resurgence Champions Quest rewards

The Material Handler is an operator skin awarded from getting a nuke. Image via Stellar

Here are all of the rewards for completing the Resurgence Champions Quest contract.

Engine Light’s On Weapon Camo

Material Handler Unique Operator Skin

Champion Banner Animated Calling Card

Master Procrastinator Weapon Charm

Alpha Particles Weapon Sticker

