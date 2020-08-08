PUBG Mobile is getting a collaboration with Metro Exodus

PUBG Mobile is collaborating with Metro Exodus, the third installment in the Metro series.

The exact details of what this partnership will mean for players wasn’t revealed. Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter for PC and console which was released last month. The game has a horror theme to it with mutated creatures and is set in the year 2035.

In the past, PUBG Mobile has witnessed some big collaborations to provide exciting content for its players. This includes a partnership with the movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters and video game Resident Evil 2. A collaboration with AMC’s popular show, The Walking Dead. was also unveiled last year.

The Resident Evil 2 collab was the most interesting one of these as it saw a new mode being released into the game. The zombies mode featured the undead from Resident Evil and spawned on the Erangel map. Players didn’t just have to fight each other but also survive deadly attacks by hoards of zombies.

The other two collabs saw some exciting events and outfits released in the game. It remains to be seen what the partnership with Metro Exodus will introduce in PUBG Mobile. Tencent has said that more details will be coming “soon.”