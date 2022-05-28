MC Championship 22: Live scores and game standings

Keep track of how the teams are doing in the tournament.

The 22nd installment of the MC Championship (MCC) takes place over the course of approximately two hours on May 28.

The Minecraft tournament features 10 teams composed of four creators each facing off in a series of eight mini-games. Squads will try and score enough coins to be one of the top two teams, who then face off in the grand finale, Dodgebolt duel, to claim the crown for that installment of the event.

Image via Noxcrew

For those wanting to keep track of how each team scores across the course of the event, here is a complete live breakdown of the scores updated as the event goes on. Fans can watch the competition on the Noxcrew Twitch channel or from the point of view of participating streamers on their platforms of choice.

Meltdown Scores

The event kicked off with the first run of a new MCC game called Meltdown. Meltdown is an epic battle royale with frost bows, strategic gameplay, and intense combat.

Parkour Tag Scores

The second game chosen by the ten teams in the Decision Dome was Parkour Tag, which is a tag-centric game where one player from each team becomes the Hunter and tries to be the first to tag all members of the opposing team in a complex parkour arena.

Rocket Spleef Rush Scores

The third game of MCC 22 was Rocket Spleef Rush. The central goal of Rocket Spleef Rush is to stay alive as long as possible through fighting opponents and bouncing from platform to platform all whilst soaring through the air with elytras and trying not to fall into the endless void below.

Hole in the Wall

The complex, strategy-centric game centered around navigating puzzle walls and staying alive as long as possible was chosen as the fourth game in MCC 22 by the 40 players voting in the Decision Dome.