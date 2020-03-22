Hutch got into a Matrix-like midair fight while parachuting in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a number of unique mechanics that sets it apart from other battle royale games. The Gulag, where players partake in a one-vs-one duel to respawn after dying, is insanely fun.

But one of the other interesting things you can do in Warzone is shoot your gun while parachuting. Since you spawn in with a pistol in Warzone, some players like to fight before they even hit the ground.

What started as a cheese attempt to down someone before they hit the ground quickly turned into a battle on the level of Neo vs Agent Smith. pic.twitter.com/5W0f8Pme5n — Hutch (@hutchinson) March 22, 2020

No recent Twitch clip better demonstrates this mechanic than what happened to Hutch today. While streaming on Sunday afternoon, Hutch began to shoot a fellow player as they parachuted.

Usually when this happens, the player will accelerate their drop to escape damage. Not this time, however. The player turned the tables on Hutch and began to fire back, and what ensued was a Matrix-like mid-air fight for the ages.

The fight continued until both players reached the ground, where the skirmish continued. Hutch got the last laugh, downing the player and finishing them off to end the clip.

Warzone is a gold mine for awesome clips like this, and Hutch is just the latest to experience something new and cool in Call of Duty’s battle royale—but you can bet he won’t be the last.