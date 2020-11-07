How to watch the BLACKPINK Fun Match in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile announced a collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK back in September, and new information on the event is here.

As a part of this tie-up, Tencent introduced several BLACKPINK-themed items and events into PUBG Mobile. This included a theme visual, airplane skin, airdrop skin, and a billboard. BLACKPINK’s new song “Lovesick Girls” was also released into the game and could be played in the lobby.

The event with BLACKPINK allowed players to complete missions or send in-game gifts to the four members: Jennie Kim, Kim Jisoo, Lisa Manoban, and Rosé Park. For doing this, some players have been rewarded with a signed album from the band.

Related: Metro Exodus crossover event coming to PUBG Mobile on Nov. 10

On Nov. 2, it was announced BLACKPINK members will be playing PUBG Mobile in a showmatch. Some more details about this event were revealed today.

Who is participating?

Jennie Kim

Kim Jisoo

Lisa Manoban

Rosé Park

Beenu

Kim Hee Chull

DDEDDEDDEDDE

When will it be broadcasted?

The gameplay show will be broadcasted on Nov. 13. Players will be able to tune into the show inside PUBG Mobile itself at 7am CT. It will also be streamed on PUBG Mobile’s Facebook and YouTube channel from 8am CT.